From hair to sex; 8 most bizarre Museums in the World

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
Chez Galip Hair Museum, Avanos, Turkey consists hair samples from about 16,000 women from around the globe. It also has been documented in the Guinness Book of World Record for its largest collection of hair in the world
Sulabh International Museum Of Toilets, India's Delhi is another weird museum that is dedicated to the global history of sanitation and toilets
Museum of Vampires and Legendary Creatures, Paris, France is the passion project of vampirologist Jacques Sirgent. From ancient texts to anti-vampire protection kit from the 19th century, you will find all sorts of vampire related stuff here
Cancun Underwater Museum, Mexico is located deep in the turquoise waters, within the Mexican National Marine Park. Over 500 sculptures sit on the sea bed to promote the growth of coral and attract marine life
Unko Museum, Tokyo, Japan is bizarre museum as 'Unko' literally translates to ‘poop’. The surreal, interactive exhibitions put a kawaii (cute) spin on poo that is not that gross
Sex Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands is the first and oldest sex museum globally. The museum has a collection of audio recordings, photos, paintings, and artifacts that visitors can explore to learn more about how human sexuality
Dog Collar Museum located in Kent's Leeds Castle in England has over 130 rare and valuable dog accessories on display, including some which date back to the 15th and 16th centuries
Museum of Broken Relationships, Croatia consisting of a diverse range of mementoes, each one accompanied by a story of heartbreak to explain its significance
