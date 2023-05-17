International Museum Day 2023: 5 Museums in India that every history buff should to visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023

National Museum Delhi is located located on Janpath. It is the largest museum in India

The museum holds variety of articles ranging from pre-historic era to modern works of art. It also houses curious artifacts of the Indus Valley Civilisation and the Mughal era

Indian Museum Kolkata founded in 1814, moved from one premises to another, named variously, until it settled in its present address and was opened to the public in April 1878

The galleries have been largely divided under various topics — archaeology, anthropology, arts, geology, zoology, botany, etc

Government Museum Chennai also known as Madras Museum was established in 1851. It is the second oldest museum of India

The museum houses artifacts, sculptures, animal galleries, botany galleries and philately gallery. It also has a puppet gallery and galleries preserving the folk art and music

Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum Mumbai. Earlier known as the Prince of Wales Museum, opened to the public in 1922

The museum houses nearly 50,000 artefacts, consisting of excavated artefacts from Harappan sites, sculptures from different eras, Indian miniature paintings, European paintings, porcelain and ivories from China and Japan, Natural history, coins, weapons, etc

Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad is situated on the southern bank of the river Musi

The museum has an exquisite collection of priceless articles like ivory, marble sculptures

