Goa Cheapest, Karnataka Costliest: Check Liquor Rates In Different Indian States

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
As per analysis by The International Spirits And Wine Association Of India; they estimated the liquor rates in different states of India
Goa with the lowest tax rates in India has the lowest liquor rates in India. Goa levies a 49% tax on the actual price of liquor. Goa is the state where liquor prices are the cheapest in India and a bottle of liquor will cost ₹100
Karnataka levies an 83% tax on the actual price of liquor, which makes it the costliest compared to the other states. A liquor bottle will cost ₹513 in Karnataka
Maharashtra levies a 71% tax on the actual price of liquor, which means a bottle of liquor will cost ₹226 here
Rajasthan levies a 69% tax on the actual price of liquor, which means a bottle of liquor will cost ₹213 in this state
Uttar Pradesh levies a 66% tax on the actual price of liquor, which means a bottle of liquor will cost ₹197 in this state
Delhi levies a 62% tax on the actual price of liquor, which means a bottle of liquor will cost ₹134 in this state
