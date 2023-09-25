Goa Cheapest, Karnataka Costliest: Check Liquor Rates In Different Indian States

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023

As per analysis by The International Spirits And Wine Association Of India; they estimated the liquor rates in different states of India

Goa with the lowest tax rates in India has the lowest liquor rates in India. Goa levies a 49% tax on the actual price of liquor. Goa is the state where liquor prices are the cheapest in India and a bottle of liquor will cost ₹100

Karnataka levies an 83% tax on the actual price of liquor, which makes it the costliest compared to the other states. A liquor bottle will cost ₹513 in Karnataka

Maharashtra levies a 71% tax on the actual price of liquor, which means a bottle of liquor will cost ₹226 here

Rajasthan levies a 69% tax on the actual price of liquor, which means a bottle of liquor will cost ₹213 in this state

Uttar Pradesh levies a 66% tax on the actual price of liquor, which means a bottle of liquor will cost ₹197 in this state

Delhi levies a 62% tax on the actual price of liquor, which means a bottle of liquor will cost ₹134 in this state

