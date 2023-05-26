From formal events to weddings and resort wear, here's how you can pairing your same jewellery for different occasions

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023
Emeralds are exquisite gemstones known for their vibrant green color and timeless elegance. Whether you own an emerald necklace, ring, bracelet, or earrings, these styling tips by Milind Mathur, the director of Kohinoor Jewellers Agra will help you showcase your emerald jewelry with grace and sophistication for any occasion
Formal Events: Pair a stunning emerald necklace with a classic black gown or an elegant white dress for a formal event. The contrast of the green against a neutral backdrop will make your emeralds truly stand out. For a touch of regal charm, wear emerald drop earrings with an updo hairstyle, allowing the gemstones to dangle gracefully and catch the light
Office or Business Settings: Opt for subtle emerald accents in your jewelry, such as emerald stud earrings or a delicate emerald pendant. These understated pieces add a touch of sophistication to your professional attire without overpowering your overall look. If you prefer wearing bracelets, choose a sleek emerald bangle or a delicate emerald tennis bracelet for a touch of elegance
Casual Outings: Add a pop of color to your everyday outfits by wearing emerald rings or stackable emerald bands. Mix and match them with other rings to create a trendy and personalised look. Pair emerald earrings, such as emerald studs or small hoop earrings, with jeans and a crisp white shirt for a chic and casual ensemble
Weddings and Special Occasions: Pair your emerald engagement ring with a matching emerald bracelet or earrings to complete the bridal look. If you're attending a wedding or a special event, consider wearing a statement emerald cocktail ring or a glamorous emerald chandelier necklace. These bold pieces will make a striking impression
Summer and Resort Wear: Pair your emerald accessories with floral dresses, flowing maxi skirts, or bright, printed blouses. Opt for lightweight and delicate emerald jewelry pieces like drop earrings or dainty bracelets to complement your summer attire
