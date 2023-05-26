7 ways to style your shirt like a celebrity this summer

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023
You can wear a oversized shirt over a similar colour pant like Alia Bhatt
A white shirt is a must have in your wardrobe whether to be worn on formal or informal occasions. You can even tie a knot and pair it with shorts during your summer outing like Sara Ali Khan
Want to wear something different? Go for a lining shirt (probably with a puff sleeves) with a matching trouser and opt for a broad belt like Aditi Rao Hydari
A polka dot shirt with a knot tied like Katrina Kaif can be styled with a skirt
Shirt with faces or any cartoon character like Deepika Padukone for an unconventional look
Styling a shirt like a jacket over a crop top like Mrunal Thakur
A formal white shirt and grey trouser for office wear like Malaika Arora
