From Flavour To Wellness: 7 Health Benefits Of Cloves

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2023
Cloves are a fragrant spice derived from the dried flower buds of the clove tree, commonly employed in a variety of culinary preparations to add flavours such as seasoning curries, seasoned meats, baked goods, Worcestershire sauce and added to tea as well
Cloves are rich in antioxidants which can help lower the risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers
Cloves contain Eugenol known to reduce inflammation in our body and the risk of arthritis
It is a great source of beta-carotene which can convert into vitamin A, an important nutrient for keeping our eyes healthy
It can protect the stomach from ulcers and improve liver function in the human body. Eugenol in cloves can help reduce signs of liver cirrhosis and fatty liver disease
Cloves for curing toothache: Eugenol is a natural anesthetic while clove essential oil is good for treating dental pain
Treating dental erosion: Certain acidic foods and beverages can potentially erode your tooth enamel by causing decalcification. The application of clove oil to the affected tooth can help reduce the impact of dental erosion
Cloves are rich in manganese, a mineral that plays a crucial role in regulating enzymes responsible for bone repair and hormone production within the body. Additionally, manganese serves as an antioxidant, safeguarding the body against the harmful effects of free radicals
