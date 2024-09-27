From DJ To Street Cleaner: Here Are 10 World Leaders Who Did Odd Jobs Before Being Political Figures

By: Manasi Kamble | September 27, 2024
Not all leaders worldwide, who serve as representatives of their country, have pursued political lives. Let us delve into the past of 10 influential figures who held various occupations.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently serving as the sixth president of Ukraine since 2019. He previously belonged to entertainment industry. He was a professional comedian.
Nicolas Paul Stéphane Sarközy de Nagy-Bocsa is a French politician who served as the president of France and co-prince of Andorra from 2007 to 2012. He has worked as a cleaner.
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who held the position of the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. At a younger age, Dr. APJ worked as a paper supplier.
Andry Nirina Rajoelina is a Malagasy-French politician and businessman who is serving as the President of Madagascar since 2023. He used to be a professional Disc Jockey (DJ)
Dmitry Medvedev has been the Security Council of Russia's deputy chairman since 2020. Previously, he was Russia's president from 2008-2012 and prime minister from 2012-2020. He once worked as a street cleaner.
Barack Hussein Obama II is an was the president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He previously worked as a icrecream scooper.
Nicolás Maduro Moros has served as the President of Venezuela since 2013. At the beginning of his career, he worked as a bus driver.
Pope Francis leads the Catholic Church and is the supreme of the Vatican City State. At a younger age, Pope Francis worked as a nightclub bouncer.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been serving as the 12th President of Turkiye since 2014. He used to sell lemonade for a living.
Michael Daniel Higgins, an Irish politician, poet, broadcaster, and sociologist, has been the ninth president of Ireland since 2011. Before being a politician, Higgins used to be a waiter.
