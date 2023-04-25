From desk to drinks: 6 ways to transition your work outfit for a night out

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 25, 2023
Have a party plan on a week day and don't know how to put your best foot forward while setting your way out of home in formals? Here's you you can seamlessly transition from a day at the office to a night out with friends and colleagues to be a party ready. We reached out to Latika Kapoor, head of style at FS life formerly known as FableStreet for a few quick tips to create a versatile wardrobe that works for any occasion
Start with the basics: Always begin your work outfit with a versatile piece, such as a classic blazer or a chic blouse or a nice skirt. This will serve as the foundation for your outfit and make it easier to transition later
Layering: Once the basics are set, give your outfit the flexibility to speak for the occasion. The art of layering offers multiple opportunities to look appropriate for both day and drinks. For instance, if you chose to wear a shift dress for the evening, layer it up with a blazer for your day at work
Choose comfortable shoes: Opt for comfortable shoes for the day, such as loafers or pumps, and bring a pair of dressy heels to change into later. You'll be able to move around the office with ease and then easily elevate your look for the evening
Accessorise: Invest in jewelry pieces that can be both minimal and maximal at the same time. These pieces can be versatile and perfect for any occasion. For example, a simple gold chain necklace can be worn alone for a minimalist look, or layered with other statement necklaces for a more maximalist approach. Pair of stud earrings can add a touch of elegance to a work outfit
Change your makeup: Transition your makeup from day to night by adding some bolder shades to your eyes or lips. A bold lipstick or smokey eye can quickly elevate your look
Don't forget the essentials: Bring a clutch or small purse to store your essentials for the night, such as your phone, wallet, and lipstick. This will keep you organised and ensure you have everything you need for the evening
Thanks For Reading!