From Darjeeling to Wayanad; 7 Tea Estates in India perfect for your dream vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
Singtom Tea Estate in West Bengal's Darjeeling is popular for its Darjeeling tea. Make sure to visit the beautiful place and explore old colonial properties nearby as well
Kelagur Tea Estate, Karnataka is one of the oldest Tea estates that one should visit once in theit lifetime
Addabarie Tea Estate, Assam is popular for its Assam Tea. Make sure to visit the tea musems and beautiful scenic locations including old colonial properties
Glenburn Tea Estate, Darjeeling is another popular tea estates in the hill station
Elstone Tea Estate in Kerala's Wayanad is known for being a paradise for both tea and nature lovers
Kotagiri Tea estate, Tamil Nadu is one of the most amazing tea destinations in India
Darang Tea Estate in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra is a must visit plantation. The 150 year old estate is one of the oldest in the country
