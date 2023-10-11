From Buttermilk To Mint; 7 Indian Foods To Beat The October Heat

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023

Buttermilk, or chaas, is a drink that helps your digestive system, keeps you hydrated and cools your body down. The drink is usually made by diluting yogurt with water and adding spices like cumin, salt, and mint

Consume citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruits that are rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants. They can help you boost your immune system and provide a hydration. You can have the fruits as it is, or drink it as a juice

Cucumber is a cooling and hydrating vegetable perfect for the October heat. You can enjoy it as a salad, raita, drinks like cucumber mint cooler or simply as it is

Leafy greens like spinach, meethi and lettuce are packed with vitamins and minerals. You can consume them by making curries or simply salads that will help you provide essential nutrients without making you feel too heavy

Nothing beats Coconut water! The popular natural electrolyte-rich beverage helps replenish lost fluids and minerals due to sweating. It's an excellent alternative to sugary sports drinks

Sugarcane juice is another natural drink that is perfect to consume during the October heat. Apart from its cooling properties, the juice contains essential nutrients like vitamin C, minerals, and antioxidants, which can help boost your energy levels and strengthen your immune system

Fresh herbs like mint and coriander is a stapple at every Indian kitchen, but make sure to add them in your daily curries, salads and even in water to feel refreshed during the heat

