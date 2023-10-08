7 Habits That Will Help You Get Up Early In The Morning

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Set a consistent sleep schedule! This might sound difficult, but make sure to establish a regular bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends. This will help your body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm, to adjust to this schedule, making it easier to wake up early
Create a rooutine that will give signals to your body that its time for bedtime. Develop a relaxing bedtime routine that might include reading, meditation, or simply taking a warm bath
Cut down on screen time before bed! Exposure to screens before bed can interfere with your sleep due to the blue light emitted by screens. Try to avoid screens at least an hour before bedtime
Make your bedroom conducive to sleep by keeping it dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows
Set an alarm clock away from your bed so you have to physically get out of bed to turn it off. This can help you resist the temptation to hit the snooze button
Incorporate some form of physical activity into your morning routine. Exercise can help wake you up and improve your alertness throughout the day
Have a compelling reason to get out of bed early. This could be a personal goal, a morning workout routine, or simply enjoying the peace and quiet of the early morning
