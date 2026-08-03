From Boojee Cafe To Izumi: Bollywood Celebs' Go-To Restaurants In Mumbai

By: Aanchal C | August 03, 2026
Mumbai's vibrant food scene is just as popular with Bollywood celebrities as it is with food lovers
From cosy cafés and sushi bars to iconic fine-dining restaurants, these hotspots are often frequented by stars for brunches, date nights and celebrations. Check out:
Boojee Cafe: Known for its chic interiors and European-inspired menu, Boojee Cafe is a favourite among Bollywood's younger stars. Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor and several other celebrities have been spotted here enjoying coffee dates and leisurely brunches
Izumi: Famous for its authentic Japanese cuisine, Izumi is a go-to spot for sushi lovers. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone have all been seen enjoying meals at this popular restaurant
Gigi: This Bandra hotspot is loved for its modern European fare and lively atmosphere. Khushi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Deepika Padukone are among the celebrities who have dined at Gigi
Olive Bar & Kitchen: A Bandra favourite for years, Olive Bar & Kitchen continues to attract Bollywood's biggest names. Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the stars who have visited the restaurant for everything from brunches to special dinners
Royal China: Renowned for its premium Chinese cuisine, Royal China remains a celebrity favourite. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have been spotted dining here, making it one of Mumbai's most popular fine-dining destinations for Bollywood stars
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