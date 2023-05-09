From Amritsar to Shillong; 7 Indian destinations to celebrate Mother's Day 2023 & create memories with your mom

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
Amritsar, Punjab is perfect to kickstart your holiday with your mom on occacsion of Mother's Day. The city of Golden temple has historic places that you should not miss
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is one of the most popular places in the country, visit the palaces and make memories
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand is perfect spot for a holiday with your mom and nature
Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala is famous for its beautiful houseboats. Take a ride in the houseboat with your mother for a memorable day
Shantiniketan, West Bengal is beyond Tagore's nest the Vishwa Bharti. Explore the beautiful Bolpur with your mom for the best Mother's Day experience
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh is where you can see the majestic Ganges. The ghats and the temples are the most popular in this city. Catch the Ganga aarti live here
Shillong, Meghalaya is a heaven on earth in the North East of India. Make sure to visit the place to experience nature at its best with beautiful waterfall
Savaari
