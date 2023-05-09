From Amritsar to Shillong; 7 Indian destinations to celebrate Mother's Day 2023 & create memories with your mom

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023

Amritsar, Punjab is perfect to kickstart your holiday with your mom on occacsion of Mother's Day. The city of Golden temple has historic places that you should not miss

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is one of the most popular places in the country, visit the palaces and make memories

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand is perfect spot for a holiday with your mom and nature

Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala is famous for its beautiful houseboats. Take a ride in the houseboat with your mother for a memorable day

Shantiniketan, West Bengal is beyond Tagore's nest the Vishwa Bharti. Explore the beautiful Bolpur with your mom for the best Mother's Day experience

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh is where you can see the majestic Ganges. The ghats and the temples are the most popular in this city. Catch the Ganga aarti live here

Shillong, Meghalaya is a heaven on earth in the North East of India. Make sure to visit the place to experience nature at its best with beautiful waterfall

Savaari

Thanks For Reading!

Euro-trip on a budget: 7 Affordable European countries for Indian travellers to visit this summer
Find out More