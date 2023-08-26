From Ajanta Ellora To Tabo Caves; 7 Must-Visit Historical Caves In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
Elephanta Caves: A must visit place in Mumbai, the caves are situated on Elephanta Island. These caves dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, date back to the 5th to 8th centuries CE and contain impressive sculptures and reliefs related to Hindu mythology
Ajanta Caves: Located in Maharashtra, the Ajanta Caves are a complex of 30 rock-cut Buddhist cave monuments that date back to the 2nd century BCE and the 5th century CE. The caves are renowned for their paintings and sculptures that depict the life of Buddha and various Jataka tales
Ellora Caves: Another caves situated in Maharashtra, the Ellora Caves are a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring 34 caves that encompass Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain rock-cut temples and monasteries. These caves were carved between the 6th and 10th centuries CE
Badami Caves: Found in Karnataka, the Badami Caves are a group of four cave temples carved out of sandstone cliffs. These caves are examples of early Chalukya architecture and date back to the 6th and 7th centuries CE
Tabo Caves: Located in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh, the Tabo Caves are a complex of Buddhist caves that were used for meditation and religious practices. These caves are associated with the Tabo Monastery and have a history dating back over a thousand years
Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves: These caves are located near Bhubaneswar in Odisha. Udayagiri and Khandagiri together comprise 33 rock-cut caves with inscriptions and carvings that date back to the 2nd century BCE. They were used by Jain monks as dwelling places
Bhimbetka Caves: Situated in Madhya Pradesh, the Bhimbetka Caves are a UNESCO World Heritage site that contains rock shelters with prehistoric paintings dating back to the Paleolithic era. These paintings offer insights into the lives of early humans
Thanks For Reading!