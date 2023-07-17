From Air Drying To Wrapping A Silk Scarf, 5 Ways To Straighten Your Hair Without Heat

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Most of us desire straight hair but none of us is completely ready to let our hair bear the heat and eventual damage. But there are some conventional methods to straighten your hair without incurring them future damage
Band your hair overnight: Divide your damp hair into sections before going to bed. Wrap a hairband tightly around each section from roots to the end. In the morning, remove hairbands for straightened hair
Rinse with cold water: After shampooing and conditioning your hair, rinse it with cold water. Cold water helps to seal the cuticles, reduces frizz and promote smoothness of hair
Air dry your hair: Divide your damp hair into sections. Pull each section gently and put bobby pins or hair clips. Once hair is dry, remove the pins
Natural hair straightening mask: Head to your kitchen and make a mix ingredients like coconut milk, aloe vera, honey, and eggs. Apply it to your hair and wash it off after 20-30 minutes. It will relax your hair, make it smooth and provide a straightening effect
Silk or satin scarf: Wrap your washed hair in silk or satin scarf overnight. The smooth texture of the fabric helps reduce friction and keeps your hair in place and smooth
