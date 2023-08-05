Friendship Day 2023: 7 Ways To Balance The Gap Between Married & Single Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
This year, Friendship day will be celebrated on August 6. From school to job, friendships go through a roller coaster journey. One of the significant new developments in the late 20s and early 30s is marriage. Here are 7 ways to maintain balance in your friendship when your friends get married
Understand and accept the new priorities of your married friends. Marriage comes with new responsibilities and adjustments, so it might be a different phase for your friend
Don't count on them to show up for you like they used to. But, yes do not cut off- make sure to have some reasonable conversations with them at times
Take some time off! This might seem tough, but is important for both you and your friend. Do not hesitate to move on and take a break. Have compassion for him/her instead of resentment
Your married friends now only want to hang out with their married friends, that's going to be abig change. In case they ignore you, you can walk straight out of such friendships
Never do the mistaek of comparing your life with your friend's! This will make life worse for you both. Try talking about something other than a marriage
Go out into the world and meet amazing people
Friendships are important! But, do not keep investing in one friednship. Meet more people and yes try building some other meaningful friendship. It's a myth that you can't make new friends in your 30s and 40s
