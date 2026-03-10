'Forever Starts Now': Prithvi Shaw's Fiancée Akriti Agarwal Shares UNSEEN Engagement Photos – Check Out

By: Aanchal C | March 10, 2026
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw recently got engaged to his girlfriend and social media influencer Akriti Agarwal in a dreamy ceremony
Akriti now took to her Instagram to shares a series of unseen pictures from their engagement, captioned, "Forever starts now. 💍❤️#PrithviAndAkriti #engaged"
For intimate ceremony, Prithvi wore a classic ivory sherwani, keeping things elegant yet traditional
Meanwhile, Akriti exuded royal elegance in a beautiful red and ivory lehenga, looking every bit of a bride
She complemented the engagement look with a traditional necklace, matching earrings, a mang tikka and a stack of bangles
For the unversed, Akriti is is a well-known digital creator, influencer and actor
She has currently has more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, along with nearly 90,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel
