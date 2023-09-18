Follow This 5-Minute Workout To Maintain Your Fitness Routine During Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Finding time for the gym might seem impossible. But guess what? You don't need a gym to stay fit. In just a few minutes, you can do a simple home workout that keeps you active and healthy. Riz Sunny, founder of My Bollywood Body suggets 5-minute workout designed for those jam-packed schedules
Step and Lift (1 minute): Begin by stepping in place – this gets your blood flowing and readies you for the exercises ahead. After about 15-20 seconds, kick it up a notch and switch to lifting your knees higher. Lift your knees towards your chest as you step. This move works your core and gets you all set for what's next
Chair Sit-Downs (2 minutes): Picture yourself sitting back into a chair as you lower your hips down. Keep your knees in line with your toes to avoid strain. If needed, take shorter breaks, but aim to do as many chair sit-downs as you can in 2 minutes
Easy Push-Ups (2 minutes): Put your hands slightly wider than your shoulders on the floor. Lower your chest towards the floor while keeping your knees on the ground for an easier version. This move strengthens your upper body and helps your posture
Bridge Lifts (2 minutes): Lie down, knees bent, feet flat on the floor. Raise your hips up while squeezing your glutes at the top. This move is awesome for strengthening your backside and making your hips more stable. Move in control and embrace the burn in your glutes as you finish the set
Wall Support (1 minute): Find a wall and slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle. Hold this pose, back against the wall, and core engaged. This is a steady hold that strengthens your leg muscles in a different way. Focus on your breathing and maintain it for the whole minute
Thanks For Reading!