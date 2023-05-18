Fenugreek seeds: 7 reasons why you should include methi dana in your routine

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
Increases testosterone secretion: Testofen (fenugreek extract) has been proven to have a favourable effect on male libido, with 60 healthy males aged 25 to 52 displaying a substantial positive effect
Helps in digestion: For those who are suffering from hyper-acidity or bowel problems, fenugreek seeds work like magic for them. Its regular consumption by incorporating it your diet can reduce acidity problems and digestive problems
Weight loss: Fenugreek is high in fibre and helps with weight loss by suppressing appetite. Drinking fenugreek tea before lunch is found to be helpful
Skin care: Applying fenugreek seed powder with honey on the face at night and washing it off in the morning can give you acne-free and radiant skin according to health websites. Also, a face pack prepared from fenugreek seed paste with gram flour and curd exfoliates the skin and reduces dark spots and dark circles
Healthy hair: Soak fenugreek seeds overnight and grind them in the morning and add curd. After the paste is ready, apply it to your scalp and massage the roots of your hair. Wash off your hair after 30 minutes, and say goodbye to hair problems according to health websites. Fenugreek seeds also helps in delaying of grey hair
Alleviates menstrual cramps: Taking fenugreek seed powder during menstruation can lower the severity of dysmenorrhea
Diabetes treatment: Fenugreek seeds help in lowering the blood sugar level
