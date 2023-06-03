Fear of losing your Luggage? Here's what you can do to deal with airport chaos

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
One thing that gets really stressful during travel is the fear of losing your luggage. An unprecedented experience like that can be really taxing even before we reach our destination. Here are five luggage tips to survive airport chaos
Attach luggage tags for better identification: These tags typically have your name, phone number, address, email ID, and other necessary details. They provide a clear path for you to identify your luggage on time
Keep the baggage receipt safe & sound: Vikas Sharma of Encalm Hospitality says that it is very important at times to keep hold of the baggage receipts that you get at the check-in stations at the airport. Airlines also make it easier for passengers by sticking the receipts to the actual ticket
Discard off old luggage tags Yes, it is essential that you tear off the old luggage tags from your previous trip and attach new ones. It avoids a lot of confusion in terms of where your luggage is supposed to go and may reduce the chances of misplaced luggage
Ensure you get travel insurance: Ensuring the safety of your luggage and your own mental peace is important before traveling, and therefore applying for travel insurance becomes very critical. It is also important for you to choose the right insurance policy that covers everything
Make use of GPS tags: How GPS tags work is that they, attached to a piece of luggage, can emit a signal that can be picked up by a device and can even be displayed on your mobile phone’s map application. With GPS tags, you can contact the actual airport where your luggage may be stranded and retrieve it faster
