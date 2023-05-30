5 smallest airports in India that are out of dream world

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Airports means a huge space to have giant aircraft and planes land and take off. But there are airports which are surprisingly small and remotely located. Here are some of the airports that will leave you surprised
Baljek Airport in Meghalaya: This airport is so small that the runway that runs here for only 1,006 meters. The airport was inaugurated in October 2008. It was built at a cost of Rs 12.52 crore and was initially designed to handle 20 seater aircraft like the Dornier 228. No scheduled commercial air service are available at the Baljek Airport at this time
Balurghat Airport in West Bengal: This 78 acre airport is pretty small and is located 6 km from Balurghat and 34 km away from Gangarampur, a city in West Bengal. The airport is currently not in operation for commercial flights
Kullu-Manali airport in Himachal Pradesh: With runway od 1,125, Kullu-Manali airport is one of the smallest airports in India. This airport is also known as Bhunter airprort.The airport is considered a challenging airport for pilots because of its single runway set in a deep valley whose peaks rise several thousand feet higher than the runway
Shimla Airport: This airport has runway that measures 1,230 meters. Kingfisher airline used to operate the only daily flight from Delhi, but could not carry more than 28 passengers on its return journey because of load restrictions imposed on the aircraft due to Shimla's high altitude. It ceased operations to Shimla in September 2012 and resumed in 2017 and was stopped again. The services finally began last year
Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep: The airport is so small that it can only handle 50 passengers landing at one time. It is located at the southern end of Agatti Island, and is the sole airstrip in the archipelago, which lies off the west coast of mainland India
Thanks For Reading!