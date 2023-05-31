Fashion inspirations to take from 20th century Maharanis if you are an old soul

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
India is a country of kings and queens. Their lifestyle and fashion inspired many across the world. The simplicity and elegance in the ladies of the past still leave modern women in awe. Some of the Maharanis have even been featured in magazines for their fashion choice
If you are someone in love with the old fashion and want to embrace the elegance, here where you can take inspiration from
Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur: Maharani of Jaipur was inarguably one of the biggest fashion icons of the country famous for her elegant style. She was known for her elegantly coiffed hair, pastel chiffon saris, and pearls around her neck. Noted designer Sabyasachi created limited collection of saris inspired by her
Princess Niloufer of Hyderabad: Nilourfer Farhat Begum was born in Istanbul and raised in France and was married to last ruling Nizam of Hyderabad. She wasn't Indian by birth but took on Indian traditional style like no one
she was one of the first Indian style influencers to westernise the design and draping techniques of the traditional sari. She would also wear silhouettes like off-shoulder dresses and gowns
Maharani Sita Devi of Baroda: She loved the high European life. She mostly lived in Paris and Monaco and had citizenship of Monaco. Reportedly, she would travel with a host of saris, shoes, furs, and ruby-studded cigarate holder
Her iconic Baroda Pearl Canopy, a unique piece consisting of 9,50,000 precisous Basra pearls. Emeralds, sapphires, rubies, and coloured glass beads, was auctioned at Rs 18 crore
Maharani Indira Devi of Cooch Behar: Style and elegance run in royal family women. These women are credited to have made chiffon saris popular in India.
Apart from her implacable style, Maharani Indira Devi was fond of shoes and loved Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo. She had 100 pairs of shoes all studded with diamonds and pearls
Princess Karam of Kapurthala: In the fashion circle of Paris, New York, and London in 20s and 30s, Princess Karam was called the 'pearl of India'. Western artists like Man Ray and Cecil Beaton considered her as their muse
She loved expensive couture and dripping in jewels from Cartier and Boucheron. In 1935, Elsa Schiaparelli created a collection of evening gowns based on her saris
