Beauty rules that a royal woman would never break

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
We all are fascinated by the elegance and beauty of royal family women. The expensive clothes, stunning jewellery and a lot of elegance is what make them different than an average woman. But, you don't need to wear designer clothes or wear expensive jewellery, just a few basic tips can make you appear like a royalty
No bright lipstick: Using any other colour than pink and nude is considered inappropriate. One of the benefits of using these shares is that you will never be caught with lipstick on your teeth
No heavy contouring: Stick to more natural make up. You can freshen your face adding a little bit of blush
No heavy eye make-up: Use a little bit of eyeshadow and mascara. Heavy make up can make you appear distasteful. Keep it simple and light
No bright nail polish: Keep your nails short and cover them with semi-sheer nude nail polish
Style your hair neat: Simple and neat hairstyle will make you stand out. Messy bellerina buns, greasy, or tangled hair are 100 % no
Thanks For Reading!