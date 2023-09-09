Fantastic Figs: 7 Health Benefits Of Anjeer

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023

Figs are rich in antioxidants and may help reduce cancer risk

They regulate blood sugar level and also, help to reduce blood fat levels, triglycerides and bad cholesterol. Therefore, making your heart stronger, necessary for leading a healthy long life

The fibre in figs supports bowel regularity. They act as laxatives and thus, help prevent constipation

During menstruation, the consumption of figs prevent excessive bleeding and pain severity. During periods, there is loss of blood and deprivation of iron from the body and since figs are a rich source of iron; it is good if you include them in your diet

Regular consumption of figs (only in the required amount) supports healthy weight management as it promotes satiety

Figs for fertility: Figs have been reflected as love fruit since ancient Greek times, when figs were considered a symbol of fertility. They are high in iron content. Iron plays an essential role in the ovulation process in females

For males, low iron may affect sperm quality and motility. It is very commonly consumed with milk to boost reproductive health

Figs are a good source of minerals like calcium and potassium which improve bone density and prevent conditions like osteoporosis

