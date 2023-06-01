Elon Musk as a DESI groom? Artist generates AI images that are as good as real

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Elon Musk, the founder, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter is alway in news. But, what if he turned desi? Artist rolling_canvas_ generated AI images of Musk as a desi groom
All pic courtesy: rolling_canvas_
In the first picture Musk is seen dancing to some desi beats wearing a Sherwani Jacket
The groom makes an entry on a white horse
This picture is definetely from the dance night night
The Twitter CEO looks dapper in this floral white sherwani
Musk looks like a real life Prince in this picture
As we finally end the desi Elon Musk picture series, here is his famous smirk
Thanks For Reading!