Elon Musk as a DESI groom? Artist generates AI images that are as good as real

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

Elon Musk, the founder, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter is alway in news. But, what if he turned desi? Artist rolling_canvas_ generated AI images of Musk as a desi groom

All pic courtesy: rolling_canvas_

In the first picture Musk is seen dancing to some desi beats wearing a Sherwani Jacket

The groom makes an entry on a white horse

This picture is definetely from the dance night night

The Twitter CEO looks dapper in this floral white sherwani

Musk looks like a real life Prince in this picture

As we finally end the desi Elon Musk picture series, here is his famous smirk

