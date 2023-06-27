Eid-ul-Adha 2023: 7 Trendy Mehndi Designs For The Eid Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023

Try adding cris cross deisgns instead of the classic ones if you love full Mehndi

Try using the classic design that can never go wrong

For people who love minimal design on their hand, this have side mehndi deisgn is perfect

Another classic deisgn for people who love less deisgn on their hand

A little bit flowers can nevr hurt someone

Try out this simple and basic deisgn that is perfect for everyone

Another simple yet classic henna design that can be tried by all

Thanks For Reading!

7 Trendy Makeup Ideas For Eid Parties That Will Make You Look Like A Star
Find out More