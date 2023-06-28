Eid Special: 2 Delicious & Easy-To-Make Recipes Chicken Seekh Bowl And Mutton Seekh Kebab Roll

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Chicken Seekh Bowl- Ingredients: 120 grams of hummus (as a base), 50 gm of mixed lettuce, 10 gms of diced cucumber & tomatoes and grated carrot. 20 g of olives, jalapenos, pickled vegetables and feta. 120 gms of chicken seekh and 2 tablespoons of sumac and toasted sesame seeds
Recipe By Nirvaan Thacker- Za’atar, Mahalaxmi & Khar, Mumbai
Method: Assemble hummus, mixed lettuce, diced cucumber, tomato, carrot, olives, jalapeno, pickled vegetables, feta & chicken seekh in a bowl. Garnish with sumac and toasted sesame seeds. It can be served with a Tahini sauce and/or a hot sauce of your choice.
Mutton Seekh Kebab Roll- Ingredients: 500 grams of mutton keema, 5 gms garlic and ginger, 2 g salt, 2 g coriander powder, crush jeera, garam masala and chopped green chilly; 3 g haldi, red chilly powder and elaichi powder
Recipe By Chef & Founder Akhil Multani, The Ghost Chef, Mumbai
Method: Mix all the mentioned ingredients in a bowl and mix them as though you are kneading dough. Make the mixture into a ball and lightly cover with oil to prevent the meat from getting dry. Marinate the meat overnight for at least 4 hours so that the flavours are embedded in the meat. To cook this, shape it and place it on the Tandoor Skewer. Cook it in the tandoor for 10 mins or till cooked
Baste with butter once cooked topped with a little masala & serve with green chutney. Basting is a cooking technique that involves cooking meat with either its own juices or some type of preparation such as a sauce or marinade. It helps to moisten (foods, especially meat) at intervals with a liquid (such as melted butter, fat, or pan drippings) especially during the cooking process to prevent drying and add flavour.
