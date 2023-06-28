Eid Special: 2 Delicious & Easy-To-Make Recipes Chicken Seekh Bowl And Mutton Seekh Kebab Roll

Method: Mix all the mentioned ingredients in a bowl and mix them as though you are kneading dough. Make the mixture into a ball and lightly cover with oil to prevent the meat from getting dry. Marinate the meat overnight for at least 4 hours so that the flavours are embedded in the meat. To cook this, shape it and place it on the Tandoor Skewer. Cook it in the tandoor for 10 mins or till cooked