Durga Puja 2023: From Bonedi Badi To Pandals; 7 Famous Durga Pujas In Kolkata

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Shobhabazar Rajbari's Durga Puja will give you a serene yet magical vibe. As the name suggests, this 'Bonedi Badi Puja' is celebrated by North Kolkata's popular Zamindar family in their palace like house
@sagarikabiswasphotography
Sreebhumi Sports Club is a popular Puja pandal in South Kolkata. After Burj Khalifa, this year Sreebhumi has a Disneyland-themed pandal that is already gone viral on social media
@the_crazy_kolkata
After bringing in Van Gogh's "The Starry Night" to life, Hindustan Park Sarbojanin pandal in Gariahat is all set to stun the devotees to the theme ‘Praan’ (Life)
Sabarna Roy Choudhury Family's Durga puja at Barisha is the oldest Durga Puja in Kolkata. The popular puja steps into its 414th year
Chetla Agrani pandal is known for its unique themes like Sholo Kolaay Purno, that intends to revive the endangered art of working on Banana Tree Fibre. This year as well the pandal is all set to stun the devotees
Maddox Square a part of Ballygunge puja circle in South Kolkata is a popular spot for spending time with ypur family and friends
Cannot visit Egypt? No worries as, Belgharia 17 Pally is all set to recreate Egyptian Pyramids as the pandal
