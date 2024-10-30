Diwali 2024: 6 Maharashtrian Faral Items To Savor This Festive Season

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 30, 2024
Diwali in Maharashtra is not only about the festival of lights. It can also be called as a food festival due to the Faral that is savoured. Faral is a combination of sweet and savory snacks. Here are the items you should try this Diwali
All images from Canva
Chakli is a savory, spiral-shaped snack made from rice flour, gram flour, and spices, deep-fried for a crispy texture
Karanji is a widely loved item during Diwali. Also known as gujiya in North India, this is a flaky pastry stuffed with a sweet filling made of grated coconut, sugar, and sometimes dry fruits
Chivda is a crunchy snack made from flattened rice (poha) mixed with spices, nuts, and fried curry leaves
Anarse is a sweet delicacy made from rice flour and jaggery, often coated with sesame seeds. Anarse are fried and have a unique crispy yet chewy texture
Shankarpali is a diamond-shaped sweet made from flour, sugar, and ghee, deep-fried until golden brown. It’s a crispy, mildly sweet delicacy
'Garyache ladoo' is basically is rava ladoo mixed with dry fruits, ghee and kesar
