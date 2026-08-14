Disha Patani Looks Romantic At Awarapan 2 Screening With Emraan Hashmi In Floral Red Dress

By: Aanchal C | August 14, 2026

Disha Patani arrived at the screening of her new film. Awarapan 2, with Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai

All images by Ashwini Sawant

The actress grabbed eyeballs in a vibrant red maxi dress that instantly brought a romantic, glamorous mood to the evening

The fitted dress featured darker floral motifs scattered across the red fabric

The dress hugged her frame through the bodice and hips before flowing into a long skirt. It also featured a deep V-neckline and slim shoulder straps that gave the outfit a subtle sultry edge

Disha avoided heavy accessories and opted for just a pair of dangling earrings, a statement ring and nude strappy heel that let the ensemble shine

Her makeup was equally minimal with a natural, dewy base, rosy cheeks, brushed brows and glossy lips

Her long dark hair was styled into loose, voluminous waves, completing the romantic aesthetic with an effortless finish

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