Disha Patani Looks Romantic At Awarapan 2 Screening With Emraan Hashmi In Floral Red Dress

By: Aanchal C | August 14, 2026
Disha Patani arrived at the screening of her new film. Awarapan 2, with Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai
All images by Ashwini Sawant
The actress grabbed eyeballs in a vibrant red maxi dress that instantly brought a romantic, glamorous mood to the evening
The fitted dress featured darker floral motifs scattered across the red fabric
The dress hugged her frame through the bodice and hips before flowing into a long skirt. It also featured a deep V-neckline and slim shoulder straps that gave the outfit a subtle sultry edge
Disha avoided heavy accessories and opted for just a pair of dangling earrings, a statement ring and nude strappy heel that let the ensemble shine
Her makeup was equally minimal with a natural, dewy base, rosy cheeks, brushed brows and glossy lips
Her long dark hair was styled into loose, voluminous waves, completing the romantic aesthetic with an effortless finish
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