Discover Lisbon: 7 Places to visit in Europe's most budget-friendly city for 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023

Portugal capital, Lisbon has been named Europe's most budget-friendly capital city for 2023. The annual travel survey was done by ABTA (a leading association of travel agents and tour operators) that analyses tourist costs in 35 European cities

The Portugese capital is known for its beautiful architectural structures and scenic beauty. Here are 7 places in Lisbon that you definetely must visit

Lisbon's Alfama district is the oldest quaters, dotted with architectural landmarks, including some that date back to the city’s Moorish past. From the architecture to tasty eateries you just cannot miss visiting the place

Torre de Belem also known as Belem Tower is an example of Portuguese Manueline style of architecture built in 1519 as part of the defense system at the Tagus River

Castelo De Sao Jorge also known as Saint George’s Castle is another must visit site that you must not miss

Take a ride on the iconic Tram 28, traditional yellow tram will take you through some of Lisbon's oldest and most picturesque neighborhoods

Jeronimos Monastery located in Lisbon’s Belém district is famous for its Manueline architecture made to commemorate the discoveries made by Portuguese explorers

Lisbon Oceanarium, located in Parque das Nações is one of the largest aquariums in Europe where you can explore the diverse marine ecosystems

Padrão dos Descobrimentos also known as Monument to the Discoveries is an ode to the golden age of Portuguese discovery

