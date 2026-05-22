Diipa Khosla Brings Old Hollywood Charm To Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red Carpet In Classic Gown, Dramatic Hat

By: Aanchal C | May 22, 2026
Diipa Khosla made a classic return to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet for The Man I Love premiere, serving timeless old-Hollywood glamour with a dramatic modern twist
For the glamorous evening, Diipa stepped out in a stunning black-and-white Richard Quinn gown that instantly commanded attention with its sculpted, ultra-feminine silhouette
The off-shoulder ensemble hugged her figure beautifully with a structured hourglass fit, while a delicate oversized white rose detail placed at the centre added soft vintage romance to the monochrome look
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the outfit was elevated further with a statement oversized black hat that brought full retro diva energy to the red carpet moment
Her jewellery game was equally luxurious, featuring sparkling diamond earrings, elegant ear pins, stacked rings, and a sleek watch that added understated sophistication
Keeping the glam polished and cinematic, she opted for luminous skin, softly defined eyes, winged eyeliner, and glossy red lips that perfectly complemented the vintage-inspired aesthetic
Tying the entire look together, Diipa styled her hair in a sleek, side-parted bun, allowing the dramatic hat, sparkling jewels, and sculpted neckline to remain the true stars of her Cannes appearance
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