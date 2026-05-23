Diana Penty Ends Her Cannes Film Festival 2026 Journey With The Boldest Look Yet: Check Out

By: Aanchal C | May 23, 2026
Diana Penty wrapped up her glamorous Cannes Film Festival 2026 run with what many are calling her boldest fashion moment yet
For her final Cannes appearance, Diana slipped into a daring Elisabetta Franchi Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear dress that beautifully blended sharp structure with soft feminine silhouettes
The outfit played with sheer textures and layered styling, featuring a black structured inner paired with a matching fitted bottom underneath the transparent detailing
One of the standout elements of the ensemble was its daring waist cut-outs that added a fierce contemporary touch
Keeping the focus entirely on the statement outfit, Diana skipped heavy jewellery altogether and accessorised minimally with just a sleek wristwatch
Her beauty look complemented the drama effortlessly with glowing dewy skin, softly flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and nude glossy lips
Completing the red carpet-ready appearance, Diana styled her hair in glamorous side-parted curls that added volumeand a timeless old-Hollywood finish
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