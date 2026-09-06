Dhurandhar Star Ayesha Khan Wows In Regal Green Saree For Dahi Handi Celebration In Mumbai

By: Aanchal C | September 06, 2026
Dhurandhar sensation Ayesha Khan recently treated fans to a series of latest photos on Instagram, showcasing a regal traditional look for Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai
The actress stunned in a rich olive-green saree, making a strong case for the timeless appeal of Indian festive dressing
Intricate gold embroidery was spread across the drape, adding a delicate shimmer and giving the otherwise rich silhouette an ornate, festive feel
She paired the saree with a matching deep green blouse, featuring a wide, rounded neckline and three-quarter sleeves, with ornate gold floral and paisley-style embroidery
Ayesha layered gold-toned necklaces to create a statement effect and paired them with matching earrings, stacks of green bangles and bold diamond rings
Defined eyes, luminous skin, a subtle bindi and a muted rosy-nude lip completed the look, making her green-and-gold saree ensemble to steal the spotlight
Ayesha wore her hair partially pinned back, allowing loose waves to frame her face while maintaining the elegant mood of the photoshoot
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