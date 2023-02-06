Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: All you need to know about India's longest expressway

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
PM Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 4
The full length of the expressway is over 1,350 km and it will shorten the travel time between Mumbai and Delhi by 12 hours
The expressway will also pass through 5 states- Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra
The Delhi-Dausa section will start this month. It will take around just two hours to cover the 228 km between Delhi and Dausa
The expressway will have eight lanes. It can be expanded to 12 lanes. There will be 5 interchanges between Delhi and Jaipur. The top speed allowed on the expressway will be 120 km per hour
The expressway will be developed as an electric highway or e-highway and will have four dedicated lanes for all-electric vehicles
The expressway will be without toll gates for smooth passage ans commuters conviencience. Those on the expressway will not have to stop for toll payments
There are entry and exit and entry gates every 50 km. The toll systems have been installed at the entry and exits. Commuters will pay according to the kilometers travelled on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
The machines will record the time and place of your entry once you enter the expressway, and automatically deduct money from your FastTag account once you disembark the expressway
The expressway will also have 3 animals and 5 overpasses with a combined length of 7 km dedicated to unencumbered wildlife movement
The 1,350 km project is expected to be completed by December 2023
