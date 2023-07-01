Deep-Frying Made Healthier: 7 Ways to Decrease Oil Absorption This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Use a deep fryer or a deep, heavy-bottomed pot: A deep fryer or a pot with high sides allows you to use an adequate amount of oil while minimizing splattering and oil absorption
Choose the right oil: Select oils with high smoke points such as canola, peanut, or sunflower oil. Oils with higher smoke points tend to break down less during frying, resulting in less oil absorption.
Preheat the oil: Always preheat the oil before adding food to the fryer. This helps to create a protective barrier on the food's surface, reducing oil absorption.
Maintain consistent oil temperature: Ensure that the oil reaches and stays at the correct temperature throughout the frying process. When the oil is not hot enough, the food can absorb more oil before it gets properly cooked. Use a thermometer to monitor the oil temperature.
Don't overcrowd the fryer: Fry food in small batches, leaving enough space between each piece. Overcrowding the fryer can lower the oil temperature and cause the food to absorb more oil
Use a batter or coating: Coat the food with a light batter or breading to create a barrier between the food and the oil. This can reduce oil absorption
Drain excess oil: After frying, place the food on a wire rack or paper towels to allow excess oil to drain away. You can also pat dry the food items with tissues before frying to minimize moisture content
