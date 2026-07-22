Commonwealth Games 2026 Star Lovlina Borgohain's Saree Looks Deserve A Gold Medal

By: Aanchal C | July 22, 2026
Power punches may have made Lovlina Borgohain a household name, but her elegant saree wardrobe deserves just as much applause
As the boxing champion gears up for the Commonwealth Games 2026, we're taking a break from the ring to admire her graceful ethnic style
From classic Assamese weaves to vibrant handloom drapes, Lovlina proves that simplicity, tradition, and effortless elegance always make a winning combination
Draped in a beige saree with vibrant red woven borders and colourful butis, Lovlina embraced Assamese heritage beautifully
The boxer radiated effortless grace in a sky-blue silk saree featuring intricate woven motifs and a rich zari border
She kept it timeless in a white Assamese saree adorned with classic red woven motifs and delicate multicoloured accents
Lovlina opted for a vibrant purple checked saree with bold multicoloured patterns, giving traditional handloom a youthful twist
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