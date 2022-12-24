Christmas 2022: 5 places in Mumbai to see stunning Christmas trees

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022
Taj Lands End, Bandra (W): Take your loved one for a beautiful sight and a stay at the hotel
Apart from the food, the Christmas tree this season is the center of attraction, which is decorated with lights and stars
The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake: It is ready to greet guests with a spellbinding moment as they unveil a huge tree. Placed in the lobby, the tree forms a spectacular centerpiece, making it a delightful sight for all to see
Decked with myriads of twinkling lights and beautiful decorations, the grand look of the tree is a culmination of the endless efforts of talented hotel associates
Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC): The place has transformed into a Winter Park and apart from the stunning Christmas tree, there are a host of activities for all age groups and also, food stalls
The Steps, Bandra: An abstract art piece, this Christmas tree artwork is one of the favourite selfie for the visitors
Made on metal rods, the art piece is beautiful and boasts artist's knack for detailing, a must-view tree for art lovers
Fairfield By Marriott, Andheri (E): The 12 feet high Christmas tree and the Gingerbread House, which also sells delightful Christmas cookies is made by their inhouse pastry chef Sunil
The entire display took about 14 days to complete
The Christmas display here is stunning and boasts the modern approach to the festival while staying connected to the tradition
Thanks For Reading!