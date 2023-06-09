Children's Art Museum Of India Unveils First Ever Online Art Museum

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
Children's Art Museum of India (CAMI) launched its inaugural game - Children’s Art Museum, a significant step in the world of art education
This innovative virtual art experience is hosted on Roblox's global platform, marking India's first online art museum in the metaverse designed specifically for children
Children’s Art Museum aims to unlock creativity, foster artistic expression, and provide an immersive learning environment for young artists across the globe making art accessible to all children, regardless of their background or financial means
Through various interactive quests and activities, players are introduced to different art categories
The game caters to the interests and preferences of children and teenagers between age group- 4 to 18
16-year-old Manya Roongta & 13-year-old Krish Nawal are the founders of Children's Art Museum of India. CAMI is a platform for the creative voice of all children in India where they can share and grow together as artists and fellow human beings
