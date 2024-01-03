Check If Your Favourite Eatery Made It To 150 Most Legendary Restaurants

By: Rahul M | January 03, 2024
Taste Atlas recently announced the 150 most legendary restaurants in the world along with stating what people found loved trying from their menu.
Has your favourite eatery that you often visit in your city made it to the international list? Swipe to know.
Paragon, Kozhikode: Biryani lovers would have visited this restaurant in Kerala which has ranked 5th on the list and seems to be a celebrated place for traditional Malabar cuisine.
Tunday Kababi, Lucknow: You might say that India hit the list with its non-veg foods as the Kozhikode restaurant was followed (6th position) by this foodie spot in UP with their iconic Galouti Kebab.
Peter Cat, Kolkata: Founded in 1975, this go-to restaurant is also known for kebabs, especially its Chelow Kebab which made it rank tenth on the world list of legendary restaurants.
Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Haryana: This restaurant located in the Murthal region marked the 16th position on the list with its delicious Aloo Partha giving homely vibes to foodies travelling on the Delhi-Ambala highway.
Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR), Bengaluru: While most restaurants on the list were from North India, MTR from the Southern city got recognition for its Rava Idli. Reportedly, the eatery opened its doors and had the dish on menu since the times of WW-II.
