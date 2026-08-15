'Celebrating My Inner Shakti': Kriti Kharbanda's Independence Day Saree Look Is A Beautiful Ode To Indian Tradition

By: Aanchal C | August 15, 2026
Kriti Kharbanda marked India’s 80th Independence Day with a stunning saree look that paid homage to Indian tradition
The actress shared a series of elegant pictures on Instagram, writing, “This Independence Day, celebrating my inner Shakti"
Kriti donned a minimal mustard-yellow saree featuring tiny floral and geometric motifs in metallic gold and silver tones, adding a subtle shimmer to the ensemble
She paired the saree with a matching blouse that came with a high, rounded neckline and dramatic puffed sleeves
The highlight of her look was a distinctive gold necklace featuring an array of traditional-inspired charms, including miniature architectural and figurative motifs. She paired it with chunky gold bracelets and delicate earrings
Kriti rounded off her glam with a dewy makeup, softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks and nude glossy lips, whie her long, dark hair was left open
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