Celebrating Indian Art: 9 Most Iconic Indian Paintings Of Modern Times

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
Shakuntala by Raja Ravi Varma was created by in 1870. Where we can see Shakuntala eagerly looking back on the pretext of removing a thorn from her foot
Dandi March (Bapuji) by Nandlal Bose was created in 1930
Bharat Mata by Abanindranath Tagore is a water colour painting where the Indian subcontinent is is personified as 'Bharat Mata'
Self-portrait by RabindranathTagore is a simple, raw and bold yet completely expressive sketch
Three Pujarins by Jamini Roy depicts mature Bengali women in traditional saree. The Indigo colour of the saree refers to the Indigo movement against the British Government
Days of glory by Satish Gujral was created in 1952. It reflects human emotions of pain, suffering and trauma which he witnessed during the India and Pakistan partition
Ankuran by S.H.Raza was painted in 1987. It represents geometrically abstract paintings and, has a 'bindu,' instead of creative expressions in human figures or landscapes
Self portrait by Amrita Sher Gil finely captures her seductive and high-spirited mood
Mahishasura by Tyeb Mehta describes the legendary tale of Mahishasur’s birth
