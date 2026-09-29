Can't Sleep Well? Avoid These 5 Foods Before Bedtime

By: Aanchal C | September 29, 2026
Late-night eating isn't necessarily unhealthy, but certain foods can cause indigestion, acidity or make it harder to sleep, especially when eaten shortly before bedtime
Check out foods you must avoid eating before going to bed for a better sleep:
Spicy Foods: They may trigger heartburn or acid reflux, particularly when you lie down soon after eating
Fried Foods: High-fat foods take longer to digest and may cause heaviness or digestive discomfort at night
Chocolate: Chocolate contains caffeine, which can interfere with sleep, especially in people who are sensitive to it
Sugary Desserts: Sweets and desserts can add excess sugar to your diet and may be linked with poorer sleep quality
Caffeine-Rich Foods and Drinks: Coffee, tea, cola and energy drinks can keep you alert because caffeine can remain in the body for several hours
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