Buying A New Home? 6 Vaastu Signs New Homeowners Should Never Ignore

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Buying a house is a dream for most people. But don't forget to check the Vaastu before buying a new house. For the unversed, Vaastu Shastra is an ancient Indian system of architecture and design that aims to create harmony and balance in living spaces. Though believing in Vaastu is a personal choice, here are 6 Vaastu signs that some homeowners may consider important
Main Entrance: The main entrance of a home is considered significant in Vaastu. It should ideally face east or north, as these directions are believed to bring positive energy and prosperity. A well-lit entrance with no obstructions is preferred
Kitchen Placement: The kitchen is an important area in Vaastu. It is recommended to have the kitchen in the southeast corner of the house, as this is considered auspicious. The placement of the stove and sink within the kitchen is also given importance for the flow of positive energy
Staircase Placement: The staircase is considered a channel for energy flow in the house. It is recommended to have the staircase in the southwest or northwest direction, and it should ascend from east to west or north to south
Bedroom Location: The placement of bedrooms can impact the quality of sleep and overall well-being. The master bedroom is typically recommended in the southwest direction, while bedrooms for children or guests can be in other favorable directions
Open Spaces: Open spaces, such as balconies, terraces, and gardens, are believed to allow positive energy to flow freely. It is advisable to have open spaces in the north or east of the house for maximum benefits
Bathroom Positioning: Bathrooms are best located in the northwest or southeast corners of the house. They should be placed away from the kitchen and bedrooms, as per Vaastu principles
