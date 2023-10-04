Bulldog To Shih Tzu; 7 Dumbest Dog Breeds That Are Stubborn As Hell

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
Dogs are usually intelligent and human's best companions. When we say 'dumb' dog breeds, we are referring to breeds that are not typically known for their problem-solving abilities or trainability. But these dogs make for the most lovable pets you'll ever have
Borzoi: These dogs are known for their independence and may not be as eager to please as some other breeds
Bulldog: Bulldogs can be a bit stubborn and are not always quick to pick up on commands
Chow Chow: Chow Chows tend to be aloof and independent, which can make them seem less eager to learn
Afghan Hound: Afghan Hounds are known for their beauty and agility, but they may not excel in obedience training
Basenji: Basenjis are independent and have a reputation for being difficult to train
Shih Tzu: Shih Tzus can be a bit willful, and their small size might make them less suited for some types of training
Basset Hound: Basset Hounds are known for their stubbornness and a strong sense of smell that can sometimes override their willingness to listen
