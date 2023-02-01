Budget 2023: Taking a look at Nirmala Sitharaman's much-talked-about sarees

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 01, 2023
Budget presentation in 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a bright pink, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree.
ANI
For Union Budget 2020, Finance Minister decided to play with colours as she went for a pristine yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and a matching blouse.
ANI
In 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman was seen in a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with ikat patterns around the pallu, with a green border.
ANI
For Union budget 2022, Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament in a rust and maroon handloom weave with silver thread work in the border.
ANI
For her 5th budget, Nirmala Sitharaman chose a bright red saree with a black border. This is also the last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
ANI
Thanks For Reading!