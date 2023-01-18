British tennis player Andy Murray's net worth will surprise you

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
Andy Murray is a British professional tennis player from Scotland. He was ranked world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 41 weeks, and finished as the year-end No. 1 in 2016
Murray has won three Grand Slam singles titles and he won the gold medal in 2012 at London Olympics and in 2016 at Rio Olympics
Recently, Murray defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini at Australian Open
Andy's total net worth is estimated at £130million
When he won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013, he was the first British player to win since Fred Perry back in 1936
In 2016, he won 78 matches including nine titles and also reached the final of three Grand Slam tournaments, earning the prize money of £10.8 million
Murray likes to invest his money in properties and has a mansion in Oxshott, Surrey. The mansion was priced at £5m when he bought it in 2009 and stays in another home in Leatherhead
He is the brand ambassador of TRR Nutrition, Swiss watch manufacturer Rado and Head and clothing brand, Castore. He had a £15m four year deal with sports wear maker Under Armour
Some of his biggest deals have been with Adidas, Under Armour, and Jaguar
Andy Murray married Kim Sears, daughter of player-turned-coach Nigel Sears, in 2005 and are blessed with a son and three daughters; the youngest, a girl was born in March 2021
