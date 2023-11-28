Bridal Beauty Countdown: A Dermatologist's Guide to Pre-Wedding Skincare

By: Shreya Sur | November 28, 2023
As a bride, your skin health is absolutely crucial as we all want to look our very best without makeup. A few tips on how to get your skin on point for the Big day! Dr. Jaya Pathak, Chief of Dermatology and Operations at Potenza Wellness suggests a few tips
1. Start Early: Meet up with your dermatologist 6-12 months before big day, to get your skin regime sorted. This allows enough time to address all your concerns
Customised skincare routine: This is imperative as everyone has different sensitivities and areas of concerns which need to be addressed in a manner which shows results!
Sun Protection: Sunscreen is always an important part of the routine and if used correctly can help avoid a lot of UV damage, premature ageing and pigmentation
Hair Removal: Laser hair reduction needs to be planned well in advance, to ensure hair free skin without any redness or irritation
Facials: Schedule regular medical facials and treatments to maintain healthy and clear skin. Avoid trying out any new treatments before the wedding day to avoid any reactions
Hydration: it is important to moisturise your skin with a suitable moisturizer for your skin type. Drink plenty of water. Well moisturised skin appears happy and radiant
Avoid last minute changes: Avoid trying new products or new treatments on the days leading up to your wedding. They can lead to unwanted reactions and acne. Best to stick to products that work for you
Rest &relaxation: Maintain a balanced diet, get enough sleep and manage your stress. These factors significantly affect your skin’s health and appearance
