Boost Your Eye Health: 7 Foods To Prevent Conjunctivitis

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
This monsoon is seeing a surge in conjunctivitis. Even though it is crucial to highlight that no particular foods may ensure protection, maintaining a well-balanced diet rich in particular nutrients may improve overall eye health and lower the risk of eye infections
Carrots: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy eyes and may help protect against conjunctivitis and other eye infections
Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are excellent sources of lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help protect the eyes from harmful light and reduce the risk of eye disorders
Citrus Fruits: Oranges, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that supports overall eye health and boosts the immune system
Fish: Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce the risk of eye infections
Bell Peppers: Bell peppers are a good source of vitamin C and also contain beta-carotene, which can promote healthy eyes and a strong immune system
Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are packed with vitamin E, which is another antioxidant that may support eye health
Yogurt: Probiotic-rich foods like yogurt can contribute to a healthy gut, which is believed to have a positive impact on overall immune function and may indirectly help prevent certain infections, including conjunctivitis
