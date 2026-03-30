BLACKPINK's Lisa Celebrates 29th Birthday By The Beach In Etheral Bikini, Cuts 3-Tier Pearl Cake

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 30, 2026
Thai rapper and singer Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, does everything in style, and her birthday was no exception
The BLACKPINK member ushered in her 29th birthday with an ethereal beachside celebration that looked straight out of a dream
She marked the occasion by cutting a stunning three-tier white cake, adorned with pearl and floral details, along with soft candle-lit decor
At the beach party, Lisa dropped jaws in an ivory bikini set embellished with shells and stones, paired with a sheer latex skirt for a demure touch
She accentuated her brithday look with diamond jewellery, including delicate stud earrings and stacked statement rings
Lisa's makeup was equally dreamy, featuring a dewy base, a soft mermaid glow, rosy cheeks, subtle eyes and nude lips
The singer rounded off glam with her hair styled in an effortless bun, with her signature bangs beautifully framing her face
Thanks For Reading!